5 Held, 2240 Gram Ice Recovered In Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

5 held, 2240 gram Ice recovered in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The district police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five accused drug dealers and recovered 2240 gram Ice drug from them during ongoing drive against Ice, said police spokesman.

He said following the directions of Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti, the Tank police have launched a 15-day campaign against the menace of drugs especially Ice drug under the leadership of District Police Officer Iftekhar Ali Shah.

He said the City police led by SHO Rehmat Khan arrested accused Ghulam Abbas son of Ghulam Habib with 235 gram Ice, Alaa Uddin son of Muhabbat Ullah with 285 gram Ice from Farsha Morr area and Hamid Khan son of Baash Khan with 70 gram Ice drug.

Similarly, Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police station team led by SHO Noor Aslam Khan arrested accused Muhammad Usman son of Kabal Khan with 250 gram Ice, Ahmad Gul son of Saadat with 810 gram Ice.

Likewise, a team of Malazai police station led by SHO Sami Ullah Khan recovered 115 gram Ice from accused Latifur Rehman son of Ghaniur Rehman.

Moreover, Gomal Police station team led by SHO Nasrullah Khan recovered 250 gram Ice from accused Luqman son of Muhammad Zaman.

Similarly, 165 gram Ice was recovered from accused Hamid Khan son of Zullu Khan.

