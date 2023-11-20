Open Menu

710th Urs Of Hazrat Shah Rukn-uddin Alam Sehwardi Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

710th Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukn-uddin Alam Sehwardi begins

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A three-day ceremony of the 710th Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukn-uddin Alam Sehwardi begins here on Monday.

The custodian of the shrine, Zain Qureshi started the event by bathing the grave of the revered Sufi Saint here inside the shrine among a large number of followers.

Today at the starting day of the Urs, the first sitting of the Shah Rukh-uddin Alam National Conference is going to be held.

Renowned ulema and masaikh hailing from across the region are due to attend and address the event.

Pilgrims from all over the country, particularly from Sindh and generally remote districts of South Punjab started pouring in at the venue of the Urs to shower respect and homage to the great contribution of the Sufi Saint who converted hundreds of Hindus and other religions into Muslims.

The event is marked with foolproof security arrangements with a large number of police officials escorting the venue.

Walk-through gates were installed at the entry point to ensure every devotee was saved from any unpleasant situation throughout the event in the ceremony, it was observed.

