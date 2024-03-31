97 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The operation against power pilferers was underway as 97 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.

A fine sum of over Rs 3.5 million was imposed on power pilferers and recovered over four lac from power pilferers on the spot.