97 Power Pilferers Netted In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 07:30 PM

97 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The operation against power pilferers was underway as 97 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.

A fine sum of over Rs 3.5 million was imposed on power pilferers and recovered over four lac from power pilferers on the spot.

