Academia Must Update Syllabus To Keep Pace With Changing Journalism: Mahnoor Qureshi

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Renowned broadcast journalist Mahnoor Qureshi has emphasized that the academic world needs to regularly update itself to keep pace with the rapidly changing landscape of journalism.

Talking to APP on Friday, she explained that due to the gradual speed of change, a generation gap used to appear every five years. However, with the recent rapid progress of technology, the landscape is moving considerably faster. She explained that in order to stay up with the rapid changes in the media realms, it is now essential to update the curriculum every year.

She emphasized that annual reviews of the syllabus are required to thrive in the transforming information era. "Journalists and academics alike need to continuously acquire new skills and adapt to remain relevant in the rapidly evolving media landscape" she added.

Mahnoor acknowledged that the media industry is currently in a transitional phase due to uncurbed social media content including channels, spaces, podcast, and video logs. "After this period of upheaval, we must re-learn the timeless ethics and values of principled reporting," Qureshi said.

However, the veteran journalist remained optimistic about the future saying that with the right training, ethics and adaptability, the next generation can uplift and revolutionize the standards of Pakistani journalism.

Mahnoor urged that aspiring journalists to seek quality training, stay true to ethical principles and keep learning as the industry transforms. She emphasized that with persistence and integrity, Pakistani media can progress and thrive in the digital era.

