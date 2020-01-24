Accident claims three lives,injures several in Hub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed while several others sustained critical injuries as a truck collided with a passenger bus near Gaddani mor in Hub on Friday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to negligence of bus driver as he could not control the vehicle while taking a sharp turn, a private news channel reported.

The bodies were immediately brought to a nearby hospital for the postmortem and injured for the medical assistance, they further stated.