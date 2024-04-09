Accused Of Double-murder Case Injured During Encounter
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) An accused of a double-murder case was shot injured during an exchange of fire with police on the premises of Qadarpur Raan police station on Tuesday.
According to police sources, Muhammad Imran alias Mani was in police custody in a double-murder case number. The police were bringing him to a place for recovery of the weapon used in the murder case.
All of a sudden, three unidentified armed outlaws attacked the police party to get their fellow released from police custody near Bagh Shafi Dada. The police also retaliated in self-defense when the accused was shot injured by the firing of his accomplices during an attempt to join his fellows.
However, the criminals managed to escape from the scene. The police shifted the injured criminal Muhammad Imran alias Mani to the hospital. Special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.
