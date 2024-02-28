Administration Cancels Leaves Of Staff To Cope With Situation During Rain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 09:06 PM
Chairman Gulshan Iqbal Town Dr. Fawad Ahmed canceled the leaves of the employees of all departments after the forecast of rain by the Meteorological Department
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Chairman Gulshan Iqbal Town Dr. Fawad Ahmed canceled the leaves of the employees of all departments after the forecast of rain by the Meteorological Department.
He was addressing a meeting of departmental heads at Gulshan Iqbal town office here on Wednesday. Vice-Chairman Ibrahim Siddiqui was also present on this occasion.
Chairman Dr. Fawad said that the leave of the employees of all departments has been canceled to make arrangements for expected rain.
He said generators will be kept on standby at University Road and Shabbir Osmani Road.
All town vehicles including trucks and tractors will remain on the roads.
He said appropriate steps would be taken to maintain the traffic flow by draining the water immediately.
He directed that New Jersey barriers should be installed near manholes and drains on all roads of the town to prevent accidents.
He said that all garbage should be cleaned from garbage cans and open places.
He said that all the elected representatives of the town would be present on the streets on the occasion of rain.
