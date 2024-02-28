Open Menu

Administration Cancels Leaves Of Staff To Cope With Situation During Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 09:06 PM

Administration cancels leaves of staff to cope with situation during rain

Chairman Gulshan Iqbal Town Dr. Fawad Ahmed canceled the leaves of the employees of all departments after the forecast of rain by the Meteorological Department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Chairman Gulshan Iqbal Town Dr. Fawad Ahmed canceled the leaves of the employees of all departments after the forecast of rain by the Meteorological Department.

He was addressing a meeting of departmental heads at Gulshan Iqbal town office here on Wednesday. Vice-Chairman Ibrahim Siddiqui was also present on this occasion.

Chairman Dr. Fawad said that the leave of the employees of all departments has been canceled to make arrangements for expected rain.

He said generators will be kept on standby at University Road and Shabbir Osmani Road.

All town vehicles including trucks and tractors will remain on the roads.

He said appropriate steps would be taken to maintain the traffic flow by draining the water immediately.

He directed that New Jersey barriers should be installed near manholes and drains on all roads of the town to prevent accidents.

He said that all garbage should be cleaned from garbage cans and open places.

He said that all the elected representatives of the town would be present on the streets on the occasion of rain.

Related Topics

Water Vehicles Road Traffic Gulshan Fawad Ahmed All From

Recent Stories

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid M ..

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi opens Sports Gala ..

15 minutes ago
 Man found dead in wheat fields

Man found dead in wheat fields

18 minutes ago
 Int'l Wheelchair Day to be observed on March 1

Int'l Wheelchair Day to be observed on March 1

18 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews law and order situation

CCPO reviews law and order situation

18 minutes ago
 Youth-centric think tank CDS launched to roll out ..

Youth-centric think tank CDS launched to roll out national dialogue platform

17 minutes ago
 COAS lauds ASP Shehrbano for her selfless devotion ..

COAS lauds ASP Shehrbano for her selfless devotion to duty and professionalism

18 minutes ago
Corps Commander Peshawar meets Utmanzai tribe elde ..

Corps Commander Peshawar meets Utmanzai tribe elders

15 minutes ago
 Court summons PTI founder in female judge threaten ..

Court summons PTI founder in female judge threatening case

15 minutes ago
 MDA seals over 26 unapproved buildings

MDA seals over 26 unapproved buildings

15 minutes ago
 WAPDA digitalizes pre-historic rock carvings in Di ..

WAPDA digitalizes pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer Basha Dam Project

15 minutes ago
 Court hands down death penalty to rapist-cum-kille ..

Court hands down death penalty to rapist-cum-killer

15 minutes ago
 National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled fo ..

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan