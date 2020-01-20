UrduPoint.com
Administration Imposes Section 144 In Karak

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:43 PM

Deputy Commissioner Karak has under Section 144 Cr.P.C prohibited all kinds of gathering of more than 5 persons within 2 kilometers around MOL Manzalal CPF and OGDCL Plant Nashpa for a period of 30 days from the date of issuance of this order to avoid any untoward incident

The violation of the ban is punishable under section 188 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) said a notification issued here Monday.

