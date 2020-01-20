Administration imposes Section 144 in Karak

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Karak has under Section 144 Cr.P.C prohibited all kinds of gathering of more than 5 persons within 2 kilometers around MOL Manzalal CPF and OGDCL Plant Nashpa for a period of 30 days from the date of issuance of this order to avoid any untoward incident.

The violation of the ban is punishable under section 188 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) said a notification issued here Monday.