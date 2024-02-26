Open Menu

Administrations Engaged To Make Polio Drive Success In Pishin: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 08:43 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pishin Captain (R) Juma Dad Khan Mandukhel said that the district administration was seriously engaged in using all its capabilities to make the polio campaign a success and efforts were being made to achieve the goal of administering polio drops in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the successful implementation of the ongoing polio campaign in the district.

Polio representatives including District Health Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Naseem Katkezai, World Health Organization Area Coordinator Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Deputy Health Commissioner Dr.

Aurangzeb Zirkoon, District Support Officer Syed Kaleemullah Agha participated in the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the DC said that with the help of the polio vaccine, effective measures have been taken to protect all children under the age of five years from getting infected with polio.

The ongoing measures against polio will continue until the complete elimination of this infectious disease from the country, he said.

He said that the role of the health department, polio workers, parents, scholars, political and tribal elders including all schools of thought was very important in order to jointly ensure the eradication of this deadly disease.

