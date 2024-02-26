Administrations Engaged To Make Polio Drive Success In Pishin: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 08:43 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pishin Captain (R) Juma Dad Khan Mandukhel said that the district administration was seriously engaged in using all its capabilities to make the polio campaign a success and efforts were being made to achieve the goal of administering polio drops in the district
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pishin Captain (R) Juma Dad Khan Mandukhel said that the district administration was seriously engaged in using all its capabilities to make the polio campaign a success and efforts were being made to achieve the goal of administering polio drops in the district.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the successful implementation of the ongoing polio campaign in the district.
Polio representatives including District Health Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Naseem Katkezai, World Health Organization Area Coordinator Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Deputy Health Commissioner Dr.
Aurangzeb Zirkoon, District Support Officer Syed Kaleemullah Agha participated in the meeting.
Addressing the participants of the meeting, the DC said that with the help of the polio vaccine, effective measures have been taken to protect all children under the age of five years from getting infected with polio.
The ongoing measures against polio will continue until the complete elimination of this infectious disease from the country, he said.
He said that the role of the health department, polio workers, parents, scholars, political and tribal elders including all schools of thought was very important in order to jointly ensure the eradication of this deadly disease.
Recent Stories
Five day anti polio campaign inaugurated
Repatriation of DJ Sultan Ali Laghari to SHC notified
Voice of Pakistan organizes fun tour for special persons
Israeli strikes on east Lebanon kill two
AJK President conveys condolences to Kashmir Peace Forum President
Mushaal urges world to take notice of rising incidents of custodial rape by Indi ..
Governor Sindh visits DALFA Cattle Show
Ombudsman office Punjab resolves cases of 53 applicants in Vehari
Ambassador Amna, Sri Lankan envoy discuss matters of mutual interest
Hindu leader facilitates Murad Shah for electing as CM Sindh
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six
Smoker constable suspended over violating social media policy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five day anti polio campaign inaugurated5 minutes ago
-
Repatriation of DJ Sultan Ali Laghari to SHC notified5 minutes ago
-
Voice of Pakistan organizes fun tour for special persons5 minutes ago
-
AJK President conveys condolences to Kashmir Peace Forum President1 minute ago
-
Mushaal urges world to take notice of rising incidents of custodial rape by Indian forces in IIOJK1 minute ago
-
Governor Sindh visits DALFA Cattle Show1 minute ago
-
Ombudsman office Punjab resolves cases of 53 applicants in Vehari1 minute ago
-
Ambassador Amna, Sri Lankan envoy discuss matters of mutual interest5 minutes ago
-
Hindu leader facilitates Murad Shah for electing as CM Sindh5 minutes ago
-
Smoker constable suspended over violating social media policy5 minutes ago
-
71,000 Out-Of-School Children brought back to schools in Islamabad: Solangi50 minutes ago
-
USAID's conference to empower women, minorities50 minutes ago