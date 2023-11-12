AKU and UAJK jointly conduct course of health awareness communications

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Agha Khan University (AKU) and University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) jointly conducted a transformative two-day short course, titled "Accessing, Interpreting, and Reporting Health-Related Information to the Public," at UAJK on Saturday and Sunday.

This joint initiative, meticulously designed and executed by AKU, aimed at empowering media professionals and Mass Communication students with essential skills to effectively disseminate accurate health information.

According to a press release of UAJK, the course was conducted by a grant from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), funded by the University of Warwick, and expertly organized by the Section of Non-Communicable Diseases & Mental Health, Department of Community Health Sciences (CHS) at AKU, that made a significant impact on students of Mass Communication and media professionals in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The training, led by Dr. Romaina Iqbal, Section Head of Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health, and Associate Professor at the Department of Community Health Sciences, AKU, along with Dr. Bilal Ahmed Usmani, Assistant Professor and Head of Section for Epidemiology and Biostatistics at CHS, AKU, and a team of Senior Instructors such as Ms. Sabahat Naz, Dr. Mahrukh Zafar, Dr. Muhammad Zia ul Haq, and Mr. Mubashar Naqvi, Public Relations Officer at UAJK, provided participants with engaging lectures, hands-on practice, and valuable tips on accessing, interpreting, and reporting health-related information to the public.

The trainers equipped media professionals and students with various tools and techniques to access credible health-related information, enabling them to interpret and report scientific studies accurately to the public in Pakistan.

The training event was impeccably overseen and coordinated by Mr. Shehzad Rajwani, Assistant Program Manager of the Continuing Education Program AKU while, the facilitation on behalf of UAJK was adeptly conducted by Mr.

Mubashar Naqvi, the Public Relations Officer.

Participants expressed their gratitude, citing the valuable knowledge gained during the training session, particularly in effectively searching for evidence-based health data and information. They emphasized gaining insights into understanding the methodology and findings of health-related research papers.

Earlier, the delegation from AKU engaged in a pivotal meeting with Dr. Bashir Ur Rehman Kanth, Associate Dean of the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences at UAJK, and faculty members of health sciences.

During this meeting, the AKU delegation received a comprehensive presentation from Dr. Bashir Ur Rehman Kanth, outlining the profile of the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences (FoH&MS) at UAJK, covering its vision, mission, core values, progress, programs, and future plans.

The AKU delegates expressed keen interest in the diverse programs offered by UAJK's Health and Medical Sciences faculty, commending the institution for its commendable services in training youth in the medical and health sciences fields.

Discussions between institutional representatives explored potential areas for future collaboration, including Faculty Exchange, Faculty Development, and the promotion of quality research. Dean Dr. Bashir Ur Rehman Kanth expressed gratitude for the significant effort made by the visiting AKU delegates, highlighting their unwavering support to UAJK.

This interaction between the AKU delegation and UAJK leadership emphasizes a commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships for advancing health education. The exploration of collaborative opportunities reflects a shared vision to enhance the quality of education and research in health and medical sciences.