All Resources Being Used To Provide Higher Education To Youth Of Iqbal's City: Usman Dar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Special Assistant Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar while addressing the orientation ceremony of BS four-year degree programme at Government Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot said that all the possible resources were being used to provide higher education opportunities for the young generation of Iqbal's city at local level.

SAPM said that during the last 72 years, not a single public sector university had been established in Sialkot, saying that two years ago Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of the first public sector university in Sialkot.

He said: "Sialkot is the city of Iqbal and I will try my level best to move forward it in education and health sectors." He said state of the art hospital was going to be build in Sialkot with a cost of Rs 5.1 billions to provide better and advance medical facilities to the people.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched skill development Programme (Hunarmand Pakistan) with a cost of Rs 30 billions for 5,00,000 youths.

SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given an opportunity to the youths of Pakistan to participate in national activities in the form of volunteer force (Tiger Force).

He said few days ago, the Prime Minister launched the "Tiger Force Portal" in Tiger Force Convention which brought digital governance through a smart-phone application.

He said that past rulers never thought that 21st century challenges were in Information Technology (IT) sectors saying that we were investing in this sector.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq, Pro Vice Chancellor Punjab University Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director Colleges Mukhtar Hussain Shah, Principal Govt. Jinnah Islamia College , DD Colleges Iqbal Kaloya and PTI local leaders including Chaudhry Ilyas were also present on the occasion.

