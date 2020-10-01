UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another 330 MW Thar Coal Achieves Financial Close

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:38 PM

Another 330 MW Thar Coal achieves financial close

Another 330 MW Thar Coal based power generation project has achieved financial close Financial Closing documents for the 330 MW mine mouth lignite coal power project at Thar Block-II were signed by Shah Jahan Mirza, Managing Director Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) and Saleemullah Memon, Chief Executive Officer of M/s Thal Limited here Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):Another 330 MW Thar Coal based power generation project has achieved financial close Financial Closing documents for the 330 MW mine mouth lignite coal power project at Thar Block-II were signed by Shah Jahan Mirza, Managing Director Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) and Saleemullah Memon, Chief Executive Officer of M/s Thal Limited here Thursday ..

Senior officials of PPIB and the company witnessed the signing ceremony, said a statement issued here.

The Project is being sponsored by M/s Thal Limited, M/s Novatex Limited and M/s Descon Engineering Limited under the banner of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) program. Total cost of the project is US$ 497 million while China Development Bank (CDB)is the lead arranger for the foreign financing from China and Habib Bank Limited is the lead arranger for the local financing.

The plant will be fuelled by coal extracted from Thar Block II by the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company and it will utilize 1.9 million tons of coal to generate 2236 GWh per annum. The Sponsors have already started construction activities ahead of Financial Closing and are very keen to complete this project by March 2021. After start of Commercial Operation of this project, billions of rupees would be saved per year on account of Foreign Exchange and this saving will further escalate when all Thar coal based projects of 5,000 MW would be operational thus drastically reducing the tariff due to use of indigenous coal.

The plant will be connected with the Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line for transmission of electricity. Being developed on state of the art coal technology, the project complies with all international as well as federal and provincial environmental standards. The development of this project will also contribute in socio-economic uplift of backward Tharparkar area which is now emerging as the energy capital of Pakistan.

For giving boost to the utilization of indigenous resources for power generation in line with the vision of the present government, PPIB in addition to Thar coal based power generation is also handling 14 hydropower projects (HPPs) of 6,175 MW in the private sector. These HPPs are at different stages of implementation. By 2022, PPIB is targeting to fetch another 5,500 MW through completion of ten projects majority of which are based on Thar coal and hydro. PPIB is also implementing Pakistan's first private sector +660 kV Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project which is also the first HVDC project aiming to transmit electricity from coal projects in the southern zone to the load centers. This project is also under construction and targeted to be completed by March 2021.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Electricity Exchange China Thar Company Bank CPEC Lead Tharparkar March HBL Engro All From Government Thal Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

56 minutes ago

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister wears pink ribbon to join breast ca ..

10 minutes ago

Trump Opposes Debate Changes That Cover for Biden ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan being seen as a top tourist,investment de ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.