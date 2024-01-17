Anti-encroachment Drive Intensifies
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 07:17 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The anti-encroachment campaign has been intensified in the city to facilitate passers-by in bazaars and roads.
The district administration is actively working to eliminate all types of encroachments, set up by shopkeepers and vendors on footpaths and roads.
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh Wednesday monitored the anti-encroachment drive, carried out in the area adjacent to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan hospital, Haseeb Shaheed Colony for removal of encroachments in the area.
The staff of municipal corporation seized items of the shopkeepers which they had displayed in front of their shops.
The DC said that the anti-encroachment campaign would continue and warned traders to vacate the footpaths and roads voluntarily or get ready for legal action.
