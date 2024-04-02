Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad

A protest rally was organized in Muzaffarabad, the capital city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday against Indian aggression that continued unabatedly in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A protest rally was organized in Muzaffarabad, the capital city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday against Indian aggression that continued unabatedly in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the rally held under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, an organization of post-1989 migrants from IIOJK, started at Central Press Club and culminated at Gharipan Chowk in the capital city.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, District president Jamaat-e-Islami Raja Mohammad Aftab Khan, central leader of PPP Shaukat Javed Mir, large number of post-1989 refugees and citizens of Muzaffarabad took part in the rally.

The protesters carrying black flags raised high-pitched slogans against the Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and in favour of freedom of the territory from Indian bondage.

The banners denouncing India’s August 5, 2019 illegal actions were also displayed by the protest rally.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said that the Modi-led Indian government’s illegal action of scrapping the IIOJK’s special status on August 5, 2019 was in brazen violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

They said that New Delhi had no right to resort to any political and legal changes in the internationally recognized disputed territory.

They pointed out that India was an usurper and aggressor country in IIOJK and its unilateral and illegal actions could not change the territory’s international status.

They maintained that despite all the coercive measures taken from August 5, 2019 till date, the BJP-led Indian government had completely failed to break the morale and freedom spirit of the Kashmiri people.

They said that India was acting as a cruel and imperialist power which was plotting to snatch Kashmiris’ identity, culture and homeland through its military might and colonial policies.

They added that the Modi regime has snatched the political, civil, social and religious rights of the Kashmiri people.

They lamented that the so-called world’s largest democracy had put severe restrictions on freedom of expression in Kashmir and that religious parties and freedom-loving organizations were being banned one after another to subdue the people of the occupied territory.

However, they reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue resisting the illegal occupation of their motherland by India till attaining their inalienable right to self-determination.

The speakers urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in line with its resolutions.

They also paid tributes to those who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom cause.