Open Menu

Anti-India Protest Rally Held In Muzaffarabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad

A protest rally was organized in Muzaffarabad, the capital city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday against Indian aggression that continued unabatedly in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A protest rally was organized in Muzaffarabad, the capital city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday against Indian aggression that continued unabatedly in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the rally held under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, an organization of post-1989 migrants from IIOJK, started at Central Press Club and culminated at Gharipan Chowk in the capital city.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, District president Jamaat-e-Islami Raja Mohammad Aftab Khan, central leader of PPP Shaukat Javed Mir, large number of post-1989 refugees and citizens of Muzaffarabad took part in the rally.

The protesters carrying black flags raised high-pitched slogans against the Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and in favour of freedom of the territory from Indian bondage.

The banners denouncing India’s August 5, 2019 illegal actions were also displayed by the protest rally.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said that the Modi-led Indian government’s illegal action of scrapping the IIOJK’s special status on August 5, 2019 was in brazen violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

They said that New Delhi had no right to resort to any political and legal changes in the internationally recognized disputed territory.

They pointed out that India was an usurper and aggressor country in IIOJK and its unilateral and illegal actions could not change the territory’s international status.

They maintained that despite all the coercive measures taken from August 5, 2019 till date, the BJP-led Indian government had completely failed to break the morale and freedom spirit of the Kashmiri people.

They said that India was acting as a cruel and imperialist power which was plotting to snatch Kashmiris’ identity, culture and homeland through its military might and colonial policies.

They added that the Modi regime has snatched the political, civil, social and religious rights of the Kashmiri people.

They lamented that the so-called world’s largest democracy had put severe restrictions on freedom of expression in Kashmir and that religious parties and freedom-loving organizations were being banned one after another to subdue the people of the occupied territory.

However, they reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue resisting the illegal occupation of their motherland by India till attaining their inalienable right to self-determination.

The speakers urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in line with its resolutions.

They also paid tributes to those who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom cause.

Related Topics

India Protest World United Nations Democracy Jammu New Delhi Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Media All From Government Refugee Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring ..

12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring three

26 seconds ago
 Ukrainian war damage claims system launches

Ukrainian war damage claims system launches

12 minutes ago
 Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spendi ..

Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spending cuts

1 minute ago
 PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonate ..

PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages

1 minute ago
 Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister

Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister

1 minute ago
 Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter

Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter

1 minute ago
Traders express concern over rising trend of petro ..

Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices

1 minute ago
 Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah bus ..

Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan

16 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Te ..

Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Test

18 seconds ago
 Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nurs ..

Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff

19 seconds ago
 Governor chairs meeting on launch of IT program in ..

Governor chairs meeting on launch of IT program in Hyderabad

21 seconds ago
 Professors demands Intermediate exam conduct in Ap ..

Professors demands Intermediate exam conduct in April

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan