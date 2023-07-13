APHC-AJK remembers martyrs of July 13, 1931

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, to pay homage to the martyrs July 13, 1931. Convener APHC-AJK Mehmood Ahmed Saghar led the protest demonstration.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar speaking on the occasion paid tributes to the 1931 martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives against the Dogra imperialism, Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday.

The speakers reiterated Kashmiris' resolve to continue the freedom struggle till complete success. All the Kashmiris who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir are the continuation of the martyrs of 13 July 1931, he said adding the candle of freedom lit by the martyrs of July 13, 1931 will be kept lit and no sacrifice will be spared for freedom from Indian rule.

The speakers strongly condemned the ongoing massive violations of human rights and the implementation of black laws in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and appealed to the international community to increase pressure on India to stop rights abuses in the territory. The martyrs of 1931 showed the path of freedom to the Kashmiri people and lakhs of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives till now to fulfill their mission, they added.

The speakers said India is making every possible effort to weaken the freedom spirit of Kashmiris but the people of Kashmir will not be intimidated by any of India's cruel tactics and will continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

The Hurriyat leaders said without resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris, sustainable peace cannot be established in South Asia.

The speakers on the occasion urged the international community to play its role in finding a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute. They also paid tributes to the Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian forces in the past few days. Struggle to achieve freedom and the right to self-determination will continue, they maintained.

At the end of the demonstration, a special prayer was offered for the souls of the martyrs.

The speakers and participants include Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mohammad Farooq Rahmani, Director of Liberation Commission Khan Afsar Khan, Faheem Kayani of Tehreek Hurriyat, UK, Mir Tahir Masood, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiaz Wani, Najeebullah, Nisar Mirza, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Advocate Parvez Ahmed, Altaf Ahmed Butt, Zahid Safi, Advocate Nabeela Irshad, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, Sheikh Abdul Majid, Abdul Majeed, Gulshan Ahmed, Mian Muzaffar, Muhammad Shafi Dar. Daud Khan Yousufzai, Manzoor Ahmed Dar, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Ashfaq Balwal, Kifayat Hussain Rizvi, Khurshid Ahmad Mir, Pirzada Afsar Khan, Nazir Ahmed Karna, Shaukat Ahmad Butt, Raja Zareen, Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Fareed Khan, Sameer Khan, Khalid Shabir, Raies Mir and Saleem Haroon.