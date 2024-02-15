Open Menu

Armed Outlaw Allegedly Killed Trader Over Business Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Armed outlaw allegedly killed trader over business dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Armed outlaw allegedly shot at and killed a trader over business-related issues in the limits of Model Town police on Thursday.

According to details, a grain market broker named Malik Muhammad Akram was coming to the city from his house Marzi Pura.

Meanwhile, an armed outlaw named Aslam Shahzad alias Kuba Butt opened fire on the trader and allegedly killed him near Vehari bazaar and fled away.

Model town police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Tehsil headquarters hospital.

DSP Burewala Zafar Iqbal Dogar formed police teams for the arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Fire Police Vehari Burewala Market From

Recent Stories

NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notificati ..

NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary

1 hour ago
 Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for ..

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan

2 hours ago
 Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs D ..

Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..

2 hours ago
 Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarte ..

Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff

2 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's election process internal sovereign aff ..

Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO

2 hours ago
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team

Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team

3 hours ago
 PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Min ..

PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office

3 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge dee ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan