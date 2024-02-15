Armed Outlaw Allegedly Killed Trader Over Business Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Armed outlaw allegedly shot at and killed a trader over business-related issues in the limits of Model Town police on Thursday.
According to details, a grain market broker named Malik Muhammad Akram was coming to the city from his house Marzi Pura.
Meanwhile, an armed outlaw named Aslam Shahzad alias Kuba Butt opened fire on the trader and allegedly killed him near Vehari bazaar and fled away.
Model town police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Tehsil headquarters hospital.
DSP Burewala Zafar Iqbal Dogar formed police teams for the arrest of the accused.
