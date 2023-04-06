Close
Arrangements At Free Flour Centers Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shakargarh Khizar Zahoor Guraiya visited free flour distribution centers established in union council Ikhlaspur, union council Masroor Wadha Bhai and Shakargarh city and reviewed the supply, quality and availability of free flour at the points.

On this occasion, he said that the process of distribution of free flour in Shakargarh tehsil was going on successfully and Deputy Commissioner Narowal himself was monitoring the process of flour distribution on a daily basis.

The AC said that the provision of free flour to the citizens was being ensured in an easy and efficient manner, adding that under the leadership of the deputy commissioner, best arrangements had been made at all points and quality services were being provided to those who come to get flour at the centers.

Earlier, In-charge center Shahid Mumtaz Haider Shamsi told Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shakargarh that 11,300 bags of free flour had been distributed at the point established in union council Ikhlaspur since March 19, while 8,236 bags of free flour had been distributed in union council Masroor, Wadha Bhai.

