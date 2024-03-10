Asian cuisine, culture showcased at ACGC Festival in Jeddah

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Asian Cuisine and Culture was showcased on Sunday at ACGC food & Music Festival 2024 at Pak Consulate Jeddah.

An event filled with presentation of diverse foods, cultures and music of Asian countries was held at Pak consulate Jeddah.

Event was attended by Consul Generals of many Asian countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Japan, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Bangladesh, Philippines, South Korea, Japan and Singapore.

Musical performances and cultural stalls of various countries and presentation of variety of foods made the evening special. Consul Generals of member countries of Asian Consul General Club and large number of dignitaries and Saudi business community attended the event.

Adnan A. Murad, Deputy Director General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia graced the occasion as Chief Guest and applauded the cultural diversity of Asian countries.

Khalid Majid, Consul General of Pakistan speaking at the occasion, highlighted that cuisine and cultural activities were universal languages which bring the communities together and make the life beautiful. He thanked Consul Generals of participating countries and appreciated the spirit and enthusiasm expressed through musical performances and cultural stalls and cuisine presentations.