Najmi Alam Meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM
Advisor to CM Sindh on Fisheries Syed Najmi Alam met Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Central President PPP Women's Wing Faryal Talpur at Bilawal House on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Advisor to CM Sindh on Fisheries Syed Najmi Alam met Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Central President PPP Women's Wing Faryal Talpur at Bilawal House on Monday.
On this occasion, Najmi Alam briefed the party chairman about the performance of his department.
Recent Stories
07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur
Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to tackle climate changes issues
Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Balochistan
China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity in Gaza
Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship
Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP
Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent
3rd polio drive of 2024 starts
Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year
ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo
Two bootleggers held with imported wine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur34 minutes ago
-
Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to tackle climate changes issues34 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Balochistan36 minutes ago
-
Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP36 minutes ago
-
Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP36 minutes ago
-
3rd polio drive of 2024 starts48 minutes ago
-
Walk for children rights52 minutes ago
-
Two bootleggers held with imported wine52 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures52 minutes ago
-
POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for Oil, Gas & Power52 minutes ago
-
Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term package: Secy55 minutes ago
-
Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthcare model55 minutes ago