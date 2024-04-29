Open Menu

Najmi Alam Meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Advisor to CM Sindh on Fisheries Syed Najmi Alam met Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Central President PPP Women's Wing Faryal Talpur at Bilawal House on Monday

On this occasion, Najmi Alam briefed the party chairman about the performance of his department.

