Punjab University (PU) Holds Seminar
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 06:57 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Punjab University (PU) Institute of Botany organized an international seminar on ‘Exploring the Dynamics of Emerging Inorganic Contaminants through Biochar Amendment’ here on Monday.
The theme of the seminar was ‘Improving Soil Health’.
On this occasion, Prof Dr Guijan liu, Dr Huihui Zhou, Prof Dr Balal Yousaf, Dr Yubao Cui, Guanyu Wang, Dr Rnijia Liu and yongli Li from University of Science and Technology of China, Director Institute of Botany Prof Dr Abdul Nasir Khalid, Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmad, Dr Atif Kamran, faculty members and students were present.
Later the Chinese delegation visited Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood. The VC expressed great interest in exchanging students, signing memorandum of understanding MoU, between the two universities and conducting these seminars on a regular basis.
