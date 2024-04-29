Open Menu

Two Bootleggers Held With Imported Wine

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Mumtazabad police have apprehended two notorious bootleggers and recovered imported wine from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Mumtazabad police have apprehended two notorious bootleggers and recovered imported wine from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Mumtazabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Rana Muhammad Asif, launched a special crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police team arrested two bootleggers Abdul Rehman and Hassan Nawaz besides recovering 804 bottles of imported wine worth over

Rs 900,000 from their possession.

Case has been registered against the drug peddlers and further investigations were underway, police sources added.

