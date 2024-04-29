Open Menu

University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Ranked 51st In Veterinary Science

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, has secured 51st position among 70 best universities of the world in the subject Veterinary Sciences rankings, as per the QS recently announced World University Rankings by Subject 2024

According to a spokesperson for the UVAS, this is a remarkable achievement and matter of pride for UVAS stakeholders, faculty, staff and students. This achievement has been made possible under the leadership of UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younus and sincere efforts of whole UVAS family including faculty and staff, he added.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younus congratulated all stakeholders of the university on this great accomplishment and appreciated persistent efforts of the team of the Directorate of QEC especially Dr Dawar Hameed Mughal for sincere contribution and efforts towards uplifting academic reputation, quality education and international rankings.

