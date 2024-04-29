University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Ranked 51st In Veterinary Science
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, has secured 51st position among 70 best universities of the world in the subject Veterinary Sciences rankings, as per the QS recently announced World University Rankings by Subject 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, has secured 51st position among 70 best universities of the world in the subject Veterinary Sciences rankings, as per the QS recently announced World University Rankings by Subject 2024.
According to a spokesperson for the UVAS, this is a remarkable achievement and matter of pride for UVAS stakeholders, faculty, staff and students. This achievement has been made possible under the leadership of UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younus and sincere efforts of whole UVAS family including faculty and staff, he added.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younus congratulated all stakeholders of the university on this great accomplishment and appreciated persistent efforts of the team of the Directorate of QEC especially Dr Dawar Hameed Mughal for sincere contribution and efforts towards uplifting academic reputation, quality education and international rankings.
Recent Stories
Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term p ..
Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur
Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthcare model
Punjab University (PU) holds seminar
Police committed to continue best services for masses: RPO
EPD seals 170brick kilns, registers 169 FIRs in 15 days
WASA MD orders arrangements for monsoon
Roti, naan prices to be ensured at all cost: commissioner
Madinah Governor receives Indonesian Ambassador
PPP always stood for strengthening democracy, upholding Parliament's supremacy: ..
Cleanup operation in Faisalabad
Interior Minister removes Director, Assistant Director over complaints at Passpo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term package: Secy2 minutes ago
-
Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur2 minutes ago
-
Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthcare model2 minutes ago
-
Punjab University (PU) holds seminar1 minute ago
-
Police committed to continue best services for masses: RPO2 minutes ago
-
EPD seals 170brick kilns, registers 169 FIRs in 15 days2 minutes ago
-
WASA MD orders arrangements for monsoon8 minutes ago
-
Roti, naan prices to be ensured at all cost: commissioner8 minutes ago
-
PPP always stood for strengthening democracy, upholding Parliament's supremacy: Patel8 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation in Faisalabad8 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister removes Director, Assistant Director over complaints at Passport office24 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh28 minutes ago