EPD Seals 170brick Kilns, Registers 169 FIRs In 15 Days
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM
Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has sealed 170 brick kilns, besides registering 169 FIRs during a province-wide campaign against the scourge of pollution during last 15 days
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has sealed 170 brick kilns, besides registering 169 FIRs during a province-wide campaign against the scourge of pollution during last 15 days.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.
While giving details, the senior minister reported that during this period, the department inspected a total of 4488 brick kilns in various districts, and 170 kilns were sealed for violations of environmental laws, 705 brick kilns were issued notices and fines totaling Rs.20.1 million were imposed on the owners of brick kilns found guilty of environmental law violations. Similarly, police were also approached for the registration of FIRs against 169 kiln owners for violations.
She stated that kiln owners were given a deadline to adopt zigzag technology.
Only brick kilns equipped with zigzag technology will be allowed to operate, as per the directive of the Punjab chief minister. Every possible effort will be made to protect citizens from pollution and strict action will be taken against violations of the Smog Rules 2023, she added.
The senior minister further stated that a grand operation against environmental law violations has been launched from today onwards. In the next phase, inspections will begin to check emissions of smoke and toxic substances from industries. Traditional brick kilns were becoming a cause of smog, respiratory diseases and other health issues. In this regard, the industrial sector was urged to utilize modern technology for a clean environment, enabling trees, birds and humans to breathe in clean air, she concluded.
Recent Stories
Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term p ..
Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur
Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthcare model
Punjab University (PU) holds seminar
Police committed to continue best services for masses: RPO
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences ranked 51st in veterinary science
WASA MD orders arrangements for monsoon
Roti, naan prices to be ensured at all cost: commissioner
Madinah Governor receives Indonesian Ambassador
PPP always stood for strengthening democracy, upholding Parliament's supremacy: ..
Cleanup operation in Faisalabad
Interior Minister removes Director, Assistant Director over complaints at Passpo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term package: Secy48 seconds ago
-
Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur50 seconds ago
-
Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthcare model52 seconds ago
-
Punjab University (PU) holds seminar3 seconds ago
-
Police committed to continue best services for masses: RPO53 seconds ago
-
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences ranked 51st in veterinary science5 seconds ago
-
WASA MD orders arrangements for monsoon7 minutes ago
-
Roti, naan prices to be ensured at all cost: commissioner7 minutes ago
-
PPP always stood for strengthening democracy, upholding Parliament's supremacy: Patel7 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation in Faisalabad7 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister removes Director, Assistant Director over complaints at Passport office23 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh27 minutes ago