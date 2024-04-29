Police Committed To Continue Best Services For Masses: RPO
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Monday said that the police would continue best services for the masses and more improvement was being made in service delivery for public facilitation
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Monday said that the police would continue best services for the masses and more improvement was being made in service delivery for public facilitation.
In a ceremony of awarding cash prizes and commendatory certificates to traffic police officials over impressive performance here, the regional police officer said that the basic purpose of the police department was to serve the people and to protect lives and properties of the masses adding that all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.
He said that the department was striving hard to ensure maximum relief to masses through improving service delivery.
On the occasion, he awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to Traffic Wardens Muhammad AKhlaq, Muhammd Jawad, Saima, Nazish and Traffic Assistants Muhammad Adnan and Lady Traffic Assistant Kiran. He lauded the traffic police officials and urged them to continue facilitating masses with the same dedication and devotion.
Recent Stories
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent
Two bootleggers held with imported wine
Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures
POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for Oil, Gas & Power
Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term p ..
Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur
Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthcare model
Punjab University (PU) holds seminar
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences ranked 51st in veterinary science
EPD seals 170brick kilns, registers 169 FIRs in 15 days
WASA MD orders arrangements for monsoon
Roti, naan prices to be ensured at all cost: commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Walk for children rights2 minutes ago
-
Two bootleggers held with imported wine2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures2 minutes ago
-
POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for Oil, Gas & Power2 minutes ago
-
Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term package: Secy6 minutes ago
-
Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur6 minutes ago
-
Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthcare model6 minutes ago
-
Punjab University (PU) holds seminar5 minutes ago
-
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences ranked 51st in veterinary science5 minutes ago
-
EPD seals 170brick kilns, registers 169 FIRs in 15 days6 minutes ago
-
WASA MD orders arrangements for monsoon12 minutes ago
-
Roti, naan prices to be ensured at all cost: commissioner12 minutes ago