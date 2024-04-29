Open Menu

Police Committed To Continue Best Services For Masses: RPO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Monday said that the police would continue best services for the masses and more improvement was being made in service delivery for public facilitation

In a ceremony of awarding cash prizes and commendatory certificates to traffic police officials over impressive performance here, the regional police officer said that the basic purpose of the police department was to serve the people and to protect lives and properties of the masses adding that all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.

He said that the department was striving hard to ensure maximum relief to masses through improving service delivery.

On the occasion, he awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to Traffic Wardens Muhammad AKhlaq, Muhammd Jawad, Saima, Nazish and Traffic Assistants Muhammad Adnan and Lady Traffic Assistant Kiran. He lauded the traffic police officials and urged them to continue facilitating masses with the same dedication and devotion.

