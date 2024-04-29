Open Menu

POGEE-2024 Showcases New Global Technologies For Oil, Gas & Power

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 06:59 PM

POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for Oil, Gas & Power

The 18th edition of ‘Pakistan Oil, Gas & Energy Exhibition’ (POGEE) the exhibition will be held from May 8 to 10 2024 is receiving tremendous response from the leading international and local Energy-companies and stakeholders of this key industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The 18th edition of ‘Pakistan Oil, Gas & Energy Exhibition’ (POGEE) the exhibition will be held from May 8 to 10 2024 is receiving tremendous response from the leading international and local Energy-companies and stakeholders of this key industry.

The energy sector of Pakistan plays a vital role in the economic development of the country while directly affecting the operations and growth of all other industrial sectors, said a news release.

Given the socioeconomic impact and contributions of this robust sector, optimal planning for sustainable energy is imperative.

As per the recent ‘Integrated Energy Planning’ (IEP) report, the country’s energy demand will increase substantially by 2030, which presents excellent opportunity for the global companies to invest in Pakistan, increase their business-share and contribute in the nation’s development.

Speaking about the event, Aamer Khanzada, Managing Director of Pegasus Consultancy highlighted that POGEE is reckoned as the premier oil & gas exhibition of the region and it is heartening to see a tremendous response from the global industry players, despite the show is returning after a long gap, due to the COVID pandemic.

He further informed that around 100 resourceful companies from 17 countries have confirmed their participation in the show, including exhibitors from Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, UAE and USA.

Along with POGEE, the 15th International Fire, Safety, Security & Health Exhibition - ‘Safe Secure Pakistan’ will also be taking place, attracting a large number of exhibitors and visitors from the relevant industrial sectors. POGEE and ‘Safe Secure Pakistan’ are very prestigious events, organized by Pegasus Consultancy and supported by the relevant government bodies and trade associations.

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is the strategic partner of the event, along with Chevron Group as the Gold-Sponsor, which represents global enterprises like; Chevron, TEXACO and CALTEX. Hence, POGEE is a must-attend forum for related decision-makers and professionals associated with the Oil, Gas and Energy sectors, including petroleum companies, operating in exploration & production, Geo-Sciences, refining and petrochemical distribution, along with related products and services.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Fire China France UAE Company Oil Germany Austria Italy Bahrain Belgium Poland South Korea Slovakia Sweden Netherlands May Gas Event All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent

6 minutes ago
 3rd polio drive of 2024 starts

3rd polio drive of 2024 starts

4 minutes ago
 Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a yea ..

Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year

4 minutes ago
 ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities ..

ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo

4 minutes ago
 Two bootleggers held with imported wine

Two bootleggers held with imported wine

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures

Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures

8 minutes ago
Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facil ..

Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term p ..

11 minutes ago
 Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur

Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur

11 minutes ago
 Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthc ..

Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthcare model

11 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) holds seminar

Punjab University (PU) holds seminar

10 minutes ago
 Police committed to continue best services for mas ..

Police committed to continue best services for masses: RPO

11 minutes ago
 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences ranke ..

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences ranked 51st in veterinary science

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan