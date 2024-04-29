POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for Oil, Gas & Power

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 18th edition of ‘Pakistan Oil, Gas & Energy Exhibition’ (POGEE) the exhibition will be held from May 8 to 10 2024 is receiving tremendous response from the leading international and local Energy-companies and stakeholders of this key industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The 18th edition of ‘Pakistan Oil, Gas & Energy Exhibition’ (POGEE) the exhibition will be held from May 8 to 10 2024 is receiving tremendous response from the leading international and local Energy-companies and stakeholders of this key industry.

The energy sector of Pakistan plays a vital role in the economic development of the country while directly affecting the operations and growth of all other industrial sectors, said a news release.

Given the socioeconomic impact and contributions of this robust sector, optimal planning for sustainable energy is imperative.

As per the recent ‘Integrated Energy Planning’ (IEP) report, the country’s energy demand will increase substantially by 2030, which presents excellent opportunity for the global companies to invest in Pakistan, increase their business-share and contribute in the nation’s development.

Speaking about the event, Aamer Khanzada, Managing Director of Pegasus Consultancy highlighted that POGEE is reckoned as the premier oil & gas exhibition of the region and it is heartening to see a tremendous response from the global industry players, despite the show is returning after a long gap, due to the COVID pandemic.

He further informed that around 100 resourceful companies from 17 countries have confirmed their participation in the show, including exhibitors from Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, UAE and USA.

Along with POGEE, the 15th International Fire, Safety, Security & Health Exhibition - ‘Safe Secure Pakistan’ will also be taking place, attracting a large number of exhibitors and visitors from the relevant industrial sectors. POGEE and ‘Safe Secure Pakistan’ are very prestigious events, organized by Pegasus Consultancy and supported by the relevant government bodies and trade associations.

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is the strategic partner of the event, along with Chevron Group as the Gold-Sponsor, which represents global enterprises like; Chevron, TEXACO and CALTEX. Hence, POGEE is a must-attend forum for related decision-makers and professionals associated with the Oil, Gas and Energy sectors, including petroleum companies, operating in exploration & production, Geo-Sciences, refining and petrochemical distribution, along with related products and services.