Walk For Children Rights

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 06:59 PM

An awareness walk was organized for the protection of children rights under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, Child Protection Officer FIaz Butt, DSP City Circle Muhammad Jameel, In-charge Women Crisis Center Imran Kisana along with lawyers and people from civil society participated.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar said that according to the Constitution and law of the country, education, health and food are the basic right of every child and work from children in homes, workshops or factories is a violation of the law.

He said that civil society and the state would have to protect children from exploitation.

He said that it would not be possible to establish a healthy society without ensuring basic rights to children.

