Asif Zardari secures 246 votes for presidential slot from Punjab Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Polling for the presidential election concluded at 4:00 pm in Punjab Assembly

which started at 10:00 am on Saturday.

Out of 355 members of the Punjab Assembly, 352 members exercised their right to vote.

Counting was carried out in the presence of polling agents of both candidates.

Election Commission member Nisar Durrani, who performed the duty of presiding officer, announced that Pakistan Peoples Party's Asif Ali Zardari bagged 246 votes for the presidential slot while his contender, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, obtained 100 votes. Six votes were rejected.