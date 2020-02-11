UrduPoint.com
Asma Jahangir Termed 'voice Of Sanity, Compassion'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Asma Jahangir termed 'voice of sanity, compassion'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Delivering the first Asma Jahangir Memorial Lecture, organised by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Honorary Spokesperson I A Rehman warmly recalled HRCP's co-founder, remembering her as the 'voice of sanity and compassion.

Remembering Jahangir's empathy with the vulnerable and disadvantaged, Rehman said here on Tuesday about people's fundamental right to 'economic justice'.

While ,the Constitution protected people's social and economic wellbeing, said Rehman, it was critical to secure the 'substance' of these rights, their 'availability to all citizens' and their 'incremental expansion'.

He reminded the audience that 'all citizens of Pakistan' had the right to economic justice, and that Asma Jahangir would not have stood quietly by in such a situation.

He said, demand that these rights – and all other fundamental rights should be protected and promoted.

HRCP Secretary-General Harris Khalique announced that the Commission was instituting the Asma Jahangir Award for Human Rights Defenders, and resuming the Nisar Osmani Award for Courage in Journalism and the I A Rehman Research Grant in Human Rights.

The lecture, which was followed by a question-and-answer session, was heavily attended, with HRCP members, civil society activists, lawyers, journalists and political workers among the audience.

