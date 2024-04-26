NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into FCA Of DISCOs For March
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 08:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday concluded public hearing into fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) for March.
The hearing was presided over the NEPRA Authority comprising Chairman Waseem Mukhtar, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr Maqsood Khan, Member Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, Member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh and Member Punjab Amina Ahmed.
Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) on behalf of XWDISCO sought Rs 2.
94 per unit increase in power tariff for the said period.
Earlier, the FCA for month of February has been charged as Rs 4.92 per unit. The FCA for March would be Rs 1.98 per unit less as compared to FCA of February.
The FCA would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline consumers and charge station of electric vehicles. It would also not applicable to consumers of K-Electric.
The Authority would be announced its detailed judgment after reviewing statistics.
