Open Menu

NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into FCA Of DISCOs For March

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 08:59 PM

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA of DISCOs for March

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday concluded public hearing into fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) for March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday concluded public hearing into fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) for March.

The hearing was presided over the NEPRA Authority comprising Chairman Waseem Mukhtar, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr Maqsood Khan, Member Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, Member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh and Member Punjab Amina Ahmed.

Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) on behalf of XWDISCO sought Rs 2.

94 per unit increase in power tariff for the said period.

Earlier, the FCA for month of February has been charged as Rs 4.92 per unit. The FCA for March would be Rs 1.98 per unit less as compared to FCA of February.

The FCA would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline consumers and charge station of electric vehicles. It would also not applicable to consumers of K-Electric.

The Authority would be announced its detailed judgment after reviewing statistics.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Nepra Vehicles February March All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sindh home minister chairs law and order meeting

Sindh home minister chairs law and order meeting

5 minutes ago
 Bakht Kakar orders to ensure maximum facilities in ..

Bakht Kakar orders to ensure maximum facilities in livestock sector

5 minutes ago
 Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of Amer ..

Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of America for two weeks

8 minutes ago
 Chairman COPHC lauds MoMA’s efforts at Gwadar Po ..

Chairman COPHC lauds MoMA’s efforts at Gwadar Port, Free Zone

8 minutes ago
 CM’s aide directs steps to prevent domestic viol ..

CM’s aide directs steps to prevent domestic violence against women

10 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 74,621 power pilferers in 220 days

LESCO detects 74,621 power pilferers in 220 days

8 minutes ago
Regional Police officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqu ..

Regional Police officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui holds open court

8 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 4.36m from 189 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 4.36m from 189 defaulters in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 Secretary health urges public to follow precaution ..

Secretary health urges public to follow precautionary measures to avoid spreadin ..

8 minutes ago
 PM directs formation of committee for consultation ..

PM directs formation of committee for consultation with provinces on carbon cred ..

8 minutes ago
 UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities

UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities

31 minutes ago
 Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: ..

Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan