LESCO detects 74,621 power pilferers in 220 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 74,621 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 220 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told the media here Thursday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 71,165 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 30,015 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 90,277,640 detection units worth Rs 3,361,854,942 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 313 customers stealing electricity through various means and 124 cases have been registered against the accused, while five accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.

On the 220th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 07 were commercial, 02 agricultural, 01 industrial and 303 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 316,062 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 6.621 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 300,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Kahna area; Rs 170,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Garhi Shahu area; Rs 162,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Shahdara Town, and Rs 150,000 to another power pilferer also in Old Anarkali area.