Secretary Health Urges Public To Follow Precautionary Measures To Avoid Spreading Dengue

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Secretary Health of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Mahmood Aslam during the sermon of Friday prayers at Gul Bahar Number One area, conducted an awareness campaign and appealed the locals to follow precautionary measures to avoid dengue in their living localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Secretary Health of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Mahmood Aslam during the sermon of Friday prayers at Gul Bahar Number One area, conducted an awareness campaign and appealed the locals to follow precautionary measures to avoid dengue in their living localities.

He urged the general public to ensure disposal of wastage and covering of stagnant water inside and outside of their homes, to protect themselves and residents of the area from dengue.

Pamphlets regarding dengue awareness were also distributed among the public by health department officials including those from Civil Defense and WSSP.

He, along with District Health Officer Dr.

Idris, Focal Person for Dengue Dr Ikramullah and officials of Civil Defense, WSSP, and relevant authorities also led a Dengue Awareness walk in Gul Bahar area.

He personally visited various streets in Gul Bahar, and distributed awareness pamphlets to shopkeepers and locals, besides issuing instructions regarding dengue prevention.

He also praised the efforts of the Civil Defense officials for spreading awareness among the people through different means of sources.

Secretary Health issued directives to relevant authorities on this occasion, instructing them to report the progress of dengue prevention activities on a regular basis.

APP/vak/

More Stories From Pakistan