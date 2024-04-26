Open Menu

CM’s Aide Directs Steps To Prevent Domestic Violence Against Women

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 08:57 PM

CM’s aide directs steps to prevent domestic violence against women

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mashal Azam Yousafzai has directed the social welfare department to take steps to prevent women from domestic violence and shift the shelter home of district Khyber to an appropriate place in Landikotal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mashal Azam Yousafzai has directed the social welfare department to take steps to prevent women from domestic violence and shift the shelter home of district Khyber to an appropriate place in Landikotal.

She issued these directives during her visit to the Directorate of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment here on Friday.

She directed steps to prevent domestic violence and provide free legal help to women victims of domestic violence.

CM’s advisor also sought a report about the working of non-governmental organizations and directed them to stop further cooperation with those that are non-functional.

She highlighted the priorities of the government to help drug addicts and said that a grand operation would be started very soon for their rehabilitation. She said that a helpline would be launched to provide help to women facing domestic violence.

On the occasion, the CM’s aide was also briefed about the performance of the Child Protection Unit and ongoing projects of the social welfare department in merged areas.

She was told that work on PC I to establish five drug addict rehabilitation centers in merged districts has started.

She was informed that rehabilitation centers would be constructed after approval of the provincial cabinet with an estimated cost of Rs 367 million.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Women From Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities

UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities

23 minutes ago
 Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: ..

Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar

22 minutes ago
 Punjab Police cricket honored with shields, medals ..

Punjab Police cricket honored with shields, medals & CCI certificates

22 minutes ago
 Bugti issues directives to operate circular road p ..

Bugti issues directives to operate circular road parking plaza

22 minutes ago
 PML-N to become more strong under Nawaz Sharif: Ra ..

PML-N to become more strong under Nawaz Sharif: Rana Sanaullah

22 minutes ago
 300 raids conducted on hideous of drug-dealers

300 raids conducted on hideous of drug-dealers

22 minutes ago
IP rights crucial in achieving SDG : Jam Kamal

IP rights crucial in achieving SDG : Jam Kamal

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges effective action against electr ..

Commissioner urges effective action against electricity theft

24 minutes ago
 PAK-EPA's clean lab boosts environmental analysis ..

PAK-EPA's clean lab boosts environmental analysis capabilities with advanced ICP ..

25 minutes ago
 Romania court opens way for start of influencer Ta ..

Romania court opens way for start of influencer Tate's trial

22 minutes ago
 Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) dele ..

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation visits WSSCA

22 minutes ago
 13 outlets sealed for violating Hepatitis preventi ..

13 outlets sealed for violating Hepatitis preventive SOPs

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan