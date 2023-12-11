ATC grants bail to ex-chairman PTI in three cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to former chairman of PTI in three terrorism cases of protest and vandalizing public property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to former chairman of PTI in three terrorism cases of protest and vandalizing public property.

The court also accepted the bail of Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two FIRs, registered by the capital police.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the bail cases of the two accused.

At the outset of hearing, the prosecutor adopted the stance that the accused deliberately provoked their party workers for protest and arson.

The court noted that the accused were not present at the site and the prosecutor answered in affirmation.

It said that the bail petitions of co-accused had already been accepted. The judge accepted the bail petitions of the two accused against surety bonds worth Rs 30,000.

The court granted bail to former chairman PTI in two FIRs registered by Khanna police station and one case registered by Barakahu police station. However, Shah Mehmood Qureshi got the bails in two cases registered by Khanna police station.