Authorities seal medical stores, impose fine on violators

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Battagram Shakeel Akbar alongwith Drug Inspector Muhammad Bilal Khan Wednesday during surprise visit to private hospitals and medical stores in Battagram Bazar, sealed many stores and imposed fines on violators.

According to the details, AC Battagram and Drug Inspector inspected medical stores and private hospitals at Battagram Bazar, during the visit, the quality of medicines, the cleanliness of the medical stores, the expiry of medicines and the licenses of the medicine sellers were checked.

Samples of medicines were also taken from various medical stores for laboratory testing. Many medical stores were sealed and some were fined for not having a license and not taking care of cleanliness.

Assistant Commissioner Bitgram Shakeel Akbar warned the medical store operators to avoid selling non-standard and expired drugs and to take special care of cleanliness.

He further said that no one would be allowed to run medical stores without a license, and stern legal action would be taken against those who play with precious human lives, AC added.