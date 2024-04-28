Awareness Seminar On Harassment At Work Place To Be Held At SU Tomorrow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 07:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Anti-Harassment Cell in collaboration with Institute of Biochemistry and Institute of Gender Studies will hold an awareness seminar on harassment at work place at the University of Sindh (SU), Jamshoro here on Monday (tomorrow).
The spokesman of University informed here Sunday that Ms. Sabika Shah, Regional Head, FOSPAH (Regional Office , Sindh. Ms. Uffaifah Samoo, Assistant Registrar, FOSPAH, Sindh and Aliyan Shaikh will be the key speaker while Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will preside over the event.
