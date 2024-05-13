Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences At FCCU
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 09:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A four-day Journalist Safety Training of Trainers workshop commenced at Forman Christian College University (FCCU), here on Monday.
The workshop aims to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure the safety and well-being of journalists in their professional endeavors. It is being organized by the faculty of Humanities FCCU in collaboration with Oslo Metropolitan University, Norway.
Led by Abeer Saady, Trainer, and Media consultant at OsloMet University, the workshop features notable figures such as Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Humanities, and Asma Basharat, Lecturer at the Department of Computer Science, both from FCCU.
The inaugural session was attended by Dr. Jonathan Addleton, Rector of Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), who emphasized the paramount importance of journalist safety in today's media landscape, setting a profound tone for the workshop.
