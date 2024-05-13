Governor For Making Universities On Path Of Self-sufficiency
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 09:55 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel Monday said we would have to make some tough decisions along with creating new sources of income in order to take the public sector universities on the path of self-sufficiency.
He expressed these views while talking to Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of Higher Education Commission at Governor's House Quetta. The Governor said that all higher education institutions in the province were common assets of all of us and to ensure the provision of quality education in Balochistan public sector universities to solve all the financial problems immediately and to provide the poor students of remote areas with the jewel of higher education.
He said that the Federal government would give full attention to provide special packages to Balochistan which could be required for improvement of educational institutions. He made it clear in blunt words that if both the federal and provincial governments would not increase the budget allocated for higher education in time, then the government universities in the province might face many difficulties.
Governor Balochistan said the declaration of educational emergency in the country by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif was a wise decision. The government is committed to provide quality education to the children.
He said that in view of the demands of the near future, we have to focus on teaching modern skills along with education, for this, technical and technical institutes across the province need to start functional and modern IT courses at the college level.
Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai, Vice Chancellor of BUITEM University Dr. Khalid Hafeez and DG Higher Education Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai were also present in the meeting.
