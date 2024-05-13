Six Drug Peddlers Held, Huge Cache Of Narcotics Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 09:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Under the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” campaign to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs.
A public relations officers on Monday while talking to APP said during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended six drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered a huge cache of drugs from their possession.
Following these directions, the Golra police team arrested two accused namely Irfan Haider, Muhammad Altaf and recovered 1635 gram heroin from their possession.
Similarly, the Tarnol police team arrested three accused namely Arshad Mehmood, Muhammad Manzoor and Rashid and recovered 110 gram ice and 1880 gram heroin from their possession.
Moreover, the Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Akbar Ali and recovered 171 gram heroin from his possession.
The separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.
“The safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.
