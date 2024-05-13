Open Menu

DC Visits Examination Center For Ensuring Power Supply On Paper Time In Lasbela

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 09:55 PM

DC visits examination center for ensuring power supply on paper time in Lasbela

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lasbela, Humaira Baloch on Monday visited the examination center at Government Girls Higher and Secondary School Uthal to ensure the smooth conduct of exams by ending power load shedding during paper time

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lasbela, Humaira Baloch on Monday visited the examination center at Government Girls Higher and Secondary School Uthal to ensure the smooth conduct of exams by ending power load shedding during paper time.

The center was facing severe load-shedding issues, causing discomfort to several students who were suffering from dehydration.

Taking immediate action, the DC directed K-Electric (KE) to provide an uninterrupted electricity supply during paper timing to prevent any further inconvenience to the students.

The timely intervention ensured that the exams were conducted without any hitch, and the students were able to appear for their papers in a comfortable environment, she said.

The DC's visit and prompt action have been widely appreciated by the students, teachers, and parents, who have expressed their gratitude for her efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of the exams.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Electricity Visit Lasbela Uthal From Government KE

Recent Stories

Governor for making universities on path of self-s ..

Governor for making universities on path of self-sufficiency

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to continue count ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to continue counter-terrorism cooperation

23 seconds ago
 Pakistan gets third consecutive in Central Asian V ..

Pakistan gets third consecutive in Central Asian Volleyball League

2 minutes ago
 Arid University, QAU students mark World Migratory ..

Arid University, QAU students mark World Migratory Birds Day

25 seconds ago
 Journalist Safety Training workshop commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training workshop commences at FCCU

3 minutes ago
 Six drug peddlers held, huge cache of narcotics re ..

Six drug peddlers held, huge cache of narcotics recovered

3 minutes ago
KP Governor calls on Chairman Senate, discuss ongo ..

KP Governor calls on Chairman Senate, discuss ongoing political, economic scenar ..

3 minutes ago
 Home Secy chairs meeting to tackle challenges with ..

Home Secy chairs meeting to tackle challenges within Probation, Parole Service

3 minutes ago
 Gilani vows to complete South Punjab's development ..

Gilani vows to complete South Punjab's development agenda

3 minutes ago
 Traders register under, ’Tajir Dost Scheme’ in ..

Traders register under, ’Tajir Dost Scheme’ introduced by FBR

3 minutes ago
 PA illegal appointments: Court again delays indict ..

PA illegal appointments: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Med ..

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan