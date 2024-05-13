DC visits examination center for ensuring power supply on paper time in Lasbela

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lasbela, Humaira Baloch on Monday visited the examination center at Government Girls Higher and Secondary School Uthal to ensure the smooth conduct of exams by ending power load shedding during paper time

The center was facing severe load-shedding issues, causing discomfort to several students who were suffering from dehydration.

Taking immediate action, the DC directed K-Electric (KE) to provide an uninterrupted electricity supply during paper timing to prevent any further inconvenience to the students.

The timely intervention ensured that the exams were conducted without any hitch, and the students were able to appear for their papers in a comfortable environment, she said.

The DC's visit and prompt action have been widely appreciated by the students, teachers, and parents, who have expressed their gratitude for her efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of the exams.