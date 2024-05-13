KP Governor calls on Chairman Senate, discuss ongoing political, economic scenario

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday called on Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at his residence in city the both leaders discussed ongoing economic and political scenario

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday called on Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at his residence in city the both leaders discussed ongoing economic and political scenario.

Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza hosted Hi-Tea in honour of the KP governor Faisal Karim Kundi and it was also attended by leading business of the region. The both leaders expressed the need for promotion of political stability as it was essential for economic uplift in the country. Every person will have to play important role in this regard, the both added.

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that Pakistan People Party always worked for the betterment of the poor especially the women.

He stated that Benazir Income Support Programme was best example of its welfare work. He expressed resolved that party would continue to deliver maximum relief to masses in future also.

The both leaders also discussed different party affairs. On this occasion, Ex District Nazim and known industrialist Mian Faisal Mukhtar, Ex President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Tanveer A Shiekh, Industrialist Mian Zulfiqar Anjum, Mian Aamir Nasim, MPA Syed Ali Haider Gillani, Senior Vice President PPP South Punjab Khawaja Rizwan Alam, General Secretary PPP South Punjab Javed Siddique, Director Air Seyal Mehr Muhammad Ashraf Seyal, Mehr Asad Seyal, Syed Zaigham Gillani, and Naeem Khan were also present.