Pakistan Gets Third Consecutive In Central Asian Volleyball League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 13, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Pakistan gets third consecutive in Central Asian Volleyball League

Pakistan continues it’s winning streak in the Central Asian Volleyball League with their third consecutive victory here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Pakistan continues it’s winning streak in the Central Asian Volleyball League with their third consecutive victory here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Monday.

Pakistan defeated Turkmenistan by 3-1. The Green Shirts won the match with sets of 25-23, 21-25, 26-24 and 27-25.

Pakistan had previously defeated Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in their earlier matches.

In another match Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 3-0 in a thrilling match. Sri Lanka won the match with sets of 25-19, 25-20, and 25-14, securing their first victory in the championship.

Kyrgyzstan outplayed Iran by 3-0, winning sets of 27-25, 25-23, and 25-19. The Pakistan-Turkmenistan match was scheduled to start at 6pm on Tuesday.

More Stories From Sports