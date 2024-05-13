(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that empowerment of women is key to enhancing the development and prosperity of the country

He also added, " inclusion of women in socio-economic stratas is pivotal for their social inclusion and for the country's progress as no society can realize the dream of women empowerment without ensuring their security and well-being."

He expressed these views while welcoming the passage of a unanimous motion to form a committee comprising members of both Houses i.e. The Senate and National Assembly to recommend the initiatives for women's empowerment.

While highlighting the significance of the unanimous passage of the motion , he reiterated that the parliament of Pakistan would be at the forefront of safeguarding women and providing them security.

He also expressed his confidence that this special committee would recommend initiatives for women's empowerment. He, further, stressed the need to take special endeavors to ensure women's security while narrating an incident of harassment of a woman SSP in Lahore.

He also assured to extend full cooperation on behalf of National Assembly Secretariat for proper and smooth functioning of Special Committee.