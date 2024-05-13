- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Country's prosperity, progress hinges upon women's empowerment, socio-economic inclusion: Ayaz Sadi ..
Country's Prosperity, Progress Hinges Upon Women's Empowerment, Socio-economic Inclusion: Ayaz Sadiq
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 10:13 PM
Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that empowerment of women is key to enhancing the development and prosperity of the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that empowerment of women is key to enhancing the development and prosperity of the country.
He also added, " inclusion of women in socio-economic stratas is pivotal for their social inclusion and for the country's progress as no society can realize the dream of women empowerment without ensuring their security and well-being."
He expressed these views while welcoming the passage of a unanimous motion to form a committee comprising members of both Houses i.e. The Senate and National Assembly to recommend the initiatives for women's empowerment.
While highlighting the significance of the unanimous passage of the motion , he reiterated that the parliament of Pakistan would be at the forefront of safeguarding women and providing them security.
He also expressed his confidence that this special committee would recommend initiatives for women's empowerment. He, further, stressed the need to take special endeavors to ensure women's security while narrating an incident of harassment of a woman SSP in Lahore.
He also assured to extend full cooperation on behalf of National Assembly Secretariat for proper and smooth functioning of Special Committee.
Recent Stories
Asif demands imposition of Article 6 against violators of constitution
Courts functional across Punjab despite lawyers strike: LHC
IHC serves notice in plea seeking removal of Kanwal Shauzab from ECL
Governor for making universities on path of self-sufficiency
Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to continue counter-terrorism cooperation
Pakistan gets third consecutive in Central Asian Volleyball League
Arid University, QAU students mark World Migratory Birds Day
Journalist Safety Training workshop commences at FCCU
DC visits examination center for ensuring power supply on paper time in Lasbela
Six drug peddlers held, huge cache of narcotics recovered
KP Governor calls on Chairman Senate, discuss ongoing political, economic scenar ..
Home Secy chairs meeting to tackle challenges within Probation, Parole Service
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Asif demands imposition of Article 6 against violators of constitution2 minutes ago
-
Courts functional across Punjab despite lawyers strike: LHC2 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notice in plea seeking removal of Kanwal Shauzab from ECL2 minutes ago
-
Governor for making universities on path of self-sufficiency20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to continue counter-terrorism cooperation19 minutes ago
-
Arid University, QAU students mark World Migratory Birds Day19 minutes ago
-
Journalist Safety Training workshop commences at FCCU22 minutes ago
-
DC visits examination center for ensuring power supply on paper time in Lasbela21 minutes ago
-
Six drug peddlers held, huge cache of narcotics recovered22 minutes ago
-
KP Governor calls on Chairman Senate, discuss ongoing political, economic scenario22 minutes ago
-
Home Secy chairs meeting to tackle challenges within Probation, Parole Service22 minutes ago
-
Gilani vows to complete South Punjab's development agenda22 minutes ago