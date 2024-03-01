Ayaz pledges to conduct affairs of NA in accordance with constitution

Newly elected Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, pledged on Friday to conduct the affairs of the National Assembly in accordance with the constitution and the law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Newly elected Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, pledged on Friday to conduct the affairs of the National Assembly in accordance with the constitution and the law.

Soon after being elected as Speaker for the third time, he expressed gratitude to his leader, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, for nominating him again, as well as to the President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Mian Shahbaz Sharif, and his party colleagues for their trust in him.

He also thanked the former President Asif Ali Zardari and the Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, for their support.

He expressed gratitude to the leaders and members of other political parties in the assembly for their confidence in him.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extended special thanks to the voters and supporters of his constituency, NA-120, whose valuable votes enabled him to achieve this position.

He also acknowledged the participation of Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar in the democratic process.

Highlighting the importance of both the government and the opposition in the assembly, Ayaz Sadiq said that the assembly is incomplete without their participation.

He urged all members to refrain from personal criticism and emphasized the need for everyone to play their role in advancing democratic practices.

Addressing the media, he stressed the significance of their role in completing the parliamentary process and ensuring transparency. He also underscored the importance of an active media for a functioning assembly.

Ayaz Sadiq reiterated that Pakistan's progress lies in the collective efforts of its people and called for unity in advancing the country's development. He urged everyone to come together to propel democratic processes and contribute to Pakistan's prosperity.

Malik Amir Dogar of the Sunni Ittehad Council congratulated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for his election as Speaker for the third time.

He alleged that rigging had occurred in the election.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, in his address, said it was a historic moment of his life to have administered the oath to the members.

He added, "This House is a source of power for the people."

He further said it was the responsibility of the members to find a solution to the problems the country was facing through mutual consultation.

"People's eyes are on you. Your every action should be in the national interest," Ashraf suggested, adding that the responsibility of upholding the constitution rested on the members who have been appointed by the nation as guarantors.

