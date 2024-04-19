Open Menu

Azerbaijan Ambassador Calls On Sindh Governor

April 19, 2024

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov on Friday called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov on Friday called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House.

They discussed the bilateral relations, measures to further strengthen the ties and commencement of Azerbaijan Airlines flights for Karachi and other matters of mutual interests.

The Sidh Governor observed that the commencement of Azerbaijan Airlines flights to Karachi will further increase bilateral relations between the two sides.

