Azerbaijan Ambassador Calls On Sindh Governor
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 10:13 PM
Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov on Friday called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov on Friday called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House.
They discussed the bilateral relations, measures to further strengthen the ties and commencement of Azerbaijan Airlines flights for Karachi and other matters of mutual interests.
The Sidh Governor observed that the commencement of Azerbaijan Airlines flights to Karachi will further increase bilateral relations between the two sides.
Recent Stories
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association
Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding
West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after settler attacks
Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate
Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran
PTF meeting for polio eradication held
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated
BISP cash disbursement center set up
DC chairs meeting regarding polio drive in Jhal Magsi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes33 seconds ago
-
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif34 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts36 seconds ago
-
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association38 seconds ago
-
PTF meeting for polio eradication held2 minutes ago
-
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated4 minutes ago
-
BISP cash disbursement center set up7 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding polio drive in Jhal Magsi7 minutes ago
-
Stormy weather ravages Bahawalnagar's Cholistan areas7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Music Competition schedule released7 minutes ago
-
Mayor LMC chairs council meeting7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operation continue in rain hit Gwadar, Ormara areas20 minutes ago