Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) professor suspended over harassment, assault complaint

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 11:44 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) A professor at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) has been suspended and removed from his position as Chairman of the Department of Forestry & Range Management following a serious complaint filed by a female colleague.
According to a university notification, Dr. Shazia Afzal, Assistant Professor of the department, submitted a complaint on September 30, 2025, accusing Prof. Dr. Ihsan Qadir of sexual, physical assault, harassment, and threats at the workplace. She also allegedly reported the matter to the police.
The complaint reached the university administration around 1:00 pm, after which a meeting of the Harassment Inquiry Committee was called at 2:00 pm. Prof. Ihsan Qadir excused himself from attending the proceedings, citing his presence outside the city.
Considering the seriousness of the allegations, the Vice Chancellor, exercising powers under the BZU Act, ordered Prof. Ihsan Qadir’s immediate suspension and removal from his chairmanship until further orders.
