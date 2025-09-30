Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits CMH, Civil Hospital to inquire after injured in blast

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel separately visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta Cantt and Trauma Center Civil Hospital Jinnah Road and inquired about the health of people who were injured in the blast near Pishin Stop FC Headquarters on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel separately visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta Cantt and Trauma Center Civil Hospital Jinnah Road and inquired about the health of people who were injured in the blast near Pishin Stop FC Headquarters on Tuesday.

The Governor also directed the concerned authorities to provide all medical facilities immediately.

He met the injured individually and asked about their health condition and appreciated the excellent care provided by the doctors and paramedical staff present there.