- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits CMH, Civil Hospital to inquire after injured in bl ..
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel Visits CMH, Civil Hospital To Inquire After Injured In Blast
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 11:38 PM
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel separately visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta Cantt and Trauma Center Civil Hospital Jinnah Road and inquired about the health of people who were injured in the blast near Pishin Stop FC Headquarters on Tuesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel separately visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta Cantt and Trauma Center Civil Hospital Jinnah Road and inquired about the health of people who were injured in the blast near Pishin Stop FC Headquarters on Tuesday.
The Governor also directed the concerned authorities to provide all medical facilities immediately.
He met the injured individually and asked about their health condition and appreciated the excellent care provided by the doctors and paramedical staff present there.
Recent Stories
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits CMH, Civil Hospital to inquire ..
UN slams suicide attack in Quetta which killed 10 people
BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women & children’s health, nutritio ..
PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikhtiar Wali
President Zardari extends warm greetings to China on its 76th National Day
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan announces electric buses, passport off ..
Balochistan CS stresses good governance, digital payments, environmental protect ..
Green gold of mountains: Olive trees transforming Malakand, erstwhile Fata
Pakistan–Turkmenistan Parliamentary friendship group holds first meeting
Police launched Anti-encroachment operation in SBA
SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across Asia, Africa
Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion passengers in 2025: ACI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits CMH, Civil Hospital to inquire after injured in bl ..26 seconds ago
-
BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women & children’s health, nutrition29 seconds ago
-
PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikhtiar Wali30 seconds ago
-
President Zardari extends warm greetings to China on its 76th National Day31 seconds ago
-
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan announces electric buses, passport office for Hazro3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CS stresses good governance, digital payments, environmental protection3 minutes ago
-
Green gold of mountains: Olive trees transforming Malakand, erstwhile Fata3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan–Turkmenistan Parliamentary friendship group holds first meeting3 minutes ago
-
Police launched Anti-encroachment operation in SBA3 minutes ago
-
Security Forces foil attempt of attackers to enter FC complex: Senate told39 minutes ago
-
PML-N firmly stands by 18th constitutional Amendment: Azam Tarar39 minutes ago
-
Convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in Rawalpindi39 minutes ago