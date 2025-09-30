44th National Kabaddi Championship From October 1
Muhammad Rameez Published September 30, 2025 | 11:45 PM
The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) announced that the 44th National Kabaddi Championship will be held from October 1 to October 5 at the Punjab Stadium, Nishtar Park, Lahore
The 12-team Kabaddi championship is sponsored by Bank Alfalah and Tapal Tezdum while Trans Group is the official commercial and broadcast partner of the five-day event which will be participated by teams from Army, POF Wah, Navy, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Air Force, HEC, WAPDA and Railways.
President PKF Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Auqaf Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Speaking about the occasion, said, “The National Kabaddi Championship is not just a tournament, but a celebration of our cultural heritage and sporting spirit. We are committed to promoting Kabaddi at the highest level, and this championship provides a vital stage for emerging and established players to demonstrate their talent and bring pride to Pakistan.”
Group Director Trans Group Rao Omar Hashim Khan said, “This championship is a landmark opportunity to showcase Kabaddi on a bigger stage.
Trans Group has been proud to stand alongside the sport for many years, working to take its reach beyond borders. With strong partnerships and world-class event delivery, we are confident this championship will play a vital role in shaping Kabaddi’s future on the global map.”
The 44th National Kabaddi Championship promises thrilling competition, vibrant cultural spirit, and unparalleled exposure for the sport. With live coverage on TV and digital platforms, the event is set to reach audiences across the country, further strengthening PKF’s mission to expand Kabaddi’s reach and inspire the next generation of players.
Four matches will be played on the first day with WAPDA and Sindh to meet at 11 am in the first match and second match will be played between PAF and Railways at 12:30 pm. The third match of the opening day will be played between Balochistan and POF Wah while the last match is scheduled at 3:30 pm between HEC and Navy team.
