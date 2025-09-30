Open Menu

PML-N Believes In Performance-based Politics: Ikhtiar Wali

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 11:38 PM

PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikhtiar Wali

Prime Minister's Coordinator on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ikhtiar Wali Khan, said Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed in performance-driven politics and public service remained its core manifesto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister's Coordinator on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ikhtiar Wali Khan, said Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed in performance-driven politics and public service remained its core manifesto.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was driven by personal interests rather than people’s welfare.

He said that PTI’s government in KP had delivered “zero performance.”

He criticized the provincial chief minister and his team, stating they lacked popularity and credibility while corruption was rampant and the public was left without support.

In contrast, he highlighted that Punjab’s government had shown exemplary performance, which had earned the satisfaction and trust of the people.

“The nation knows whenever PML-N was given the opportunity, it carried out outstanding public projects.

The country’s largest development initiatives stand to the party’s credit,” he said.

Recent Stories

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits CMH, Civil Hospital to inquire ..

26 seconds ago
 UN slams suicide attack in Quetta which killed 10 ..

UN slams suicide attack in Quetta which killed 10 people

27 seconds ago
 BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women & ..

BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women & children’s health, nutritio ..

29 seconds ago
 PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikht ..

PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikhtiar Wali

30 seconds ago
 President Zardari extends warm greetings to China ..

President Zardari extends warm greetings to China on its 76th National Day

31 seconds ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan announce ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan announces electric buses, passport off ..

3 minutes ago
Balochistan CS stresses good governance, digital p ..

Balochistan CS stresses good governance, digital payments, environmental protect ..

3 minutes ago
 Green gold of mountains: Olive trees transforming ..

Green gold of mountains: Olive trees transforming Malakand, erstwhile Fata

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan–Turkmenistan Parliamentary friendship g ..

Pakistan–Turkmenistan Parliamentary friendship group holds first meeting

3 minutes ago
 Police launched Anti-encroachment operation in SBA

Police launched Anti-encroachment operation in SBA

3 minutes ago
 SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across ..

SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across Asia, Africa

3 hours ago
 Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion ..

Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion passengers in 2025: ACI

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan