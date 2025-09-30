Al-Khidmat Foundation Distributes Pushcarts Among Unemployed In Tando Adam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 11:41 PM
Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Sanghar organized a ceremony at Hira Public School, Tando Adam, where 10 pushcarts were distributed among unemployed and deserving individuals
The event was attended by Alkhidmat Sindh leader Gulbadin, president of Alkhidmat Sanghar Syed Touheed Ahmed, Ameer of Jamaat-i-Islami Tando Adam Syed Areefullah, Ameer of Tehsil Tando Adam Abdul Ghafoor Ansari, Naib Ameer-e-Maqam Mushtaq Ahmed Adil, vice president of Alkhidmat Sanghar Dr Abdul Waheed, and secretary of Jamaat-i-Islami Tando Adam Abdul Sattar Ansari.
Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that each pushcart, worth Rs40,000 and equipped with fruits and vegetables, would help poor families earn a respectable livelihood. The total value of the distributed carts amounted to more than Rs400,000.
Alkhidmat, they said, had always been at the forefront of serving the underprivileged, operating projects such as a water filtration plant, ambulance service, and orphan sponsorship programme covering 200 children with Rs40,000 monthly per family.
They further mentioned that during Ramazan, ration packages, Eid gifts, and sacrificial meat were provided to needy families, while Hindu community members also received food and gifts during Diwali and Holi.
The leaders appealed to philanthropists of the city to extend financial support to Alkhidmat so that its welfare services could be expanded.
The ceremony was also attended by district secretary of Alkhidmat Foundation Jahangir Iqbal, local notables, and members of the press.
