Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Announces Electric Buses, Passport Office For Hazro

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 11:35 PM

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has announced that Hazro tehsil will soon have electric buses to provide affordable and environment-friendly transport, along with the establishment of a long-awaited passport office to facilitate the local population

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has announced that Hazro tehsil will soon have electric buses to provide affordable and environment-friendly transport, along with the establishment of a long-awaited passport office to facilitate the local population.

Addressing a large public gathering on Tuesday organized by PPP Hazro President Naseer Khan Jadoon, the governor said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always worked for the relief of the poor and stood by its workers. “I never lobbied for this office; it came to me as a blessing of prayers from the poor,” he said.

Saleem Haider said that the Governor House would remain open to the people of Attock and Chhachh, ensuring impartial service and justice for all.

“As long as I am here, no injustice will be tolerated against the poor,” he vowed.

He further assured the people that the issue of gas load-shedding would be resolved within a week, while electric buses would be launched either with Punjab government’s cooperation or, if required, through his own initiative.

Calling the people of Chhachh “brave and resilient,” the governor said they are the pride of Attock district and praised local journalists for their support. “The office of governor is a trust of the people, and I will safeguard it with full commitment,” he concluded.

